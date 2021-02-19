The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $233.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $189.65 on Friday. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 179.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

