The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 195,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,861,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

