The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

