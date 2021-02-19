The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE HHC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.60.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

