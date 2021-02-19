The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,606 shares during the quarter. The Kroger comprises about 3.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.41% of The Kroger worth $99,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.26. 167,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,967,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

