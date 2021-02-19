The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BATRK opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.