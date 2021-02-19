The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Up 6%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.31. 223,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 339,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.44 million, a P/E ratio of -42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 376,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

