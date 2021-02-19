The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $59,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 150,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

