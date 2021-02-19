The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

