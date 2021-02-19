The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 52,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,614. The Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

