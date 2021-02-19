The Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.84-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The Southern also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.35 EPS.

The Southern stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. The Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

