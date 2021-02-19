The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 26,515 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,789,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $846.50 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $809.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

