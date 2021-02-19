The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $925.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $734.76.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $52.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $898.97. 73,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $809.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

