The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $63.06 on Friday, reaching $909.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 310.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $809.51 and its 200 day moving average is $682.42.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.00.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

