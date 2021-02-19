The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 71,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock worth $194,043,480. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

