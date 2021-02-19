TheStreet Upgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWIR. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

SWIR opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $194,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

