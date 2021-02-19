Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0004

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $23,821.63 and approximately $74,538.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 81.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.22 or 0.00436972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

