thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.60 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.51 ($12.36).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €10.89 ($12.81) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.63.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

