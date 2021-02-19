Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 10.8%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s share price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. 4,341,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,819,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

