Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01), with a volume of 116,194,998 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

In other news, insider Trevor Phillips purchased 2,777,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,995.80 ($1,959,754.12).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material from biological tissues, the patient's cells can repopulate and colonise, creating new, like-for-like tissue, which is recognized and accepted by the body by reducing the risk of rejection, and stimulating a natural healing process.

