Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLI by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in RLI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 338,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RLI by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,947 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in RLI by 24.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

NYSE:RLI opened at $102.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

