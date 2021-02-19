Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 17,011 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

NYSE PRU opened at $81.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

