Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $666,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $103,137,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $83,320,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $16,376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.61 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

