Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 6,001 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $152.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.37 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $176.01.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

