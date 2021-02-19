Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on TORXF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $12.29 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

