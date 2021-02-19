Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$96.00 at TD Securities

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities to C$96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

TIH opened at C$92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.96. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$94.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.16, for a total transaction of C$681,512.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,505 shares in the company, valued at C$16,272,515.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,476 shares of company stock worth $1,681,274.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

