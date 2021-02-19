Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $352,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.17. 985,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,032,666. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.70.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.