Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,389,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $114,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,078,469. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

