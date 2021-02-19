Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,492,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Pfizer worth $139,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 429,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,149,090. The stock has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.