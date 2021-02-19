Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 193,827 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,827 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.34% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $238,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.26. The company had a trading volume of 372,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

