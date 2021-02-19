Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.18

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $24.94. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 33,526 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,252,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 77,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

