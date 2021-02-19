Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,517 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $20.82 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

