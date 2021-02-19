Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,442 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTZ opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

