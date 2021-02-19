Traders Buy Large Volume of Five9 Put Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,957 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,313% compared to the typical daily volume of 164 put options.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $182.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -344.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $187.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

