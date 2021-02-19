Traders Purchase Large Volume of Iovance Biotherapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 873 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,034% compared to the typical volume of 77 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $46.40 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

