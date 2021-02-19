Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

