TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 9.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 740,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 558,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.65 million, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

