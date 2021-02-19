Treasure Island Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:TISDZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Treasure Island Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:TISDZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Treasure Island Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 300,000 shares.

Treasure Island Royalty Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISDZ)

Treasure Island Royalty Trust holds nonexpense bearing overriding royalty interests in ultra deep prospects in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The trust owns, or has the right to receive, overriding royalty interests from Newfield Exploration Company's interest in any future production.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Island Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Island Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.