Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Trading Up 10.6%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) shares were up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 928,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,605% from the average daily volume of 54,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.21% of Tremont Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

