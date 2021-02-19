Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,083,000 after buying an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,008 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after buying an additional 1,334,744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

