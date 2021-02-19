Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Invests $364,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 94,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,945. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

