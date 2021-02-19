Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TZS.TO) (TSE:TZS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.15

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TZS.TO) (TSE:TZS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.15 and traded as high as C$2.26. Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TZS.TO) shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 32,102 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$16.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.17.

About Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TZS.TO) (TSE:TZS)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TZS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TZS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.