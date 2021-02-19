Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TY. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

