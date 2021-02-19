Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.29

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 97793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $621.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 166,424 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

