Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Raised to $3.50 at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

TMQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

