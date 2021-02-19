TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Raised to $80.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,203 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,757 shares of company stock worth $13,038,062. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.