Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Insider Sells $141,009.57 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $141,009.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tucows by 446.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 252.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tucows by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth $281,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

