Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

THBIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THBIY remained flat at $$1.56 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

About Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

