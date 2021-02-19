Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Twilio were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $443.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $441.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

