Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Earnings Results

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Twilio updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.09 EPS.

NYSE TWLO opened at $443.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.03 and a 200 day moving average of $310.04. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $441.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

